Lawsuit claims staffing shortage at Harris County Jail led to 19-year-old's murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County officials knew 19-year-old Fred Harris was intellectually disabled and not only did nothing to accommodate him, but placed him in a jail cell with a particularly violent inmate more than twice his size, a new lawsuit alleges.

That inmate, Michael Ownby, faces murder charges after police say he stabbed and beat Harris to death in their jail cell on Oct. 29, 2021.

The lawsuit, filed by Harris' mother Dallas Garcia against Harris County and the Harris County Sheriff's office, alleges Harris died because the jail was not properly staffed.

"The jail did not have the staff to perform all the duties necessary for safety, including keeping extremely violent inmates like Ownby away from much weaker, smaller inmates" like Harris, and "to watch inmates in cells for assaultive behavior, and to intervene in inmate-on-inmate assaults," according to the lawsuit.

"As a result, jail staff put Ownby and Fred in the same holding cell and without appropriate oversight," the lawsuit continued, adding that Harris "did not instigate any fight" before Ownby beat him to death.

Harris graduated from Stafford High School without any disciplinary issues and had never been convicted of a crime, according to the lawsuit. He had also never been arrested before Oct. 2021 when he "exhibited a knife" and was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No one was injured in that incident.

"Based upon the facts," the lawsuit said, "it is unlikely Fred would ever have been convicted."

The lawsuit cites statements by county officials and politicians, a federal lawsuit filed by jail employees, and a Texas Workforce Commission report as evidence that the jail was severely understaffed at the time of Harris' death.

Harris County officials have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Last year, after Harris' death, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet: "I am deeply grieved by the murder of Fred Harris at the hands of another person held in our jail. His family has my sincere sympathy and commitment that we will work with prosecutors to hold his killer accountable. While Mr. Harris' death is the subject of multiple ongoing independent investigations, every indication at this point is that staffing levels in the jail played no role in this crime. It is true that our teammates working in the jail need more resources. I will continue working with Commissioners Court to address working conditions in a jail that remains seriously overcrowded."

Harris' family and their attorneys planned to hold a press conference Monday at the Harris County Jail to talk about the lawsuit.

