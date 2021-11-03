Family of teen inmate who died from injuries suffered in Harris Co. jail speaks out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager with special needs died Sunday from injuries he sustained while in jail, and court records say his alleged attacker weighed twice as much as he did. Now, the teen's family, friends and lawyers will be holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the dangers at the Harris County Jail.Fred Harris,19, had his head bashed on the concrete floor in what officials believe was an unprovoked attack, records show. He was also kicked and stabbed.The incident comes just days after Harris County jail employees filed a federal lawsuit against the county for unsafe jail conditions, short staffing and inadequate jail funding.Amy Mendez, a mother of four children who said she took in Harris in March, wants to know what went wrong. She said Harris was a Stafford High School graduate and had special needs.Mendez said jailers should have done more to protect Harris, who deputies said was beaten and stabbed by 25-year-old Michael Ownby.Ownby has been charged with aggravated assault and serious bodily injury. According to records, Ownby had a sharpened eating utensil."I really hope that Fred gets justice," said Mendez. "That's why I'm doing this. Because Fred had no voice. Fred had no one, and if no one steps up for Fred, at least I did. I loved that little boy."According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Friday night, Harris was in a holding cell with Ownby. Records show Ownby to be 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Meanwhile, Harris was just 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds.After the attack, Harris was taken to the hospital, but the sheriff's office said he died on Sunday."This is heartbreaking. This is heartbreaking that he died alone, scared and had no one," said Mendez. "He was just a 13-year-old kid trapped in a 19-year-old body."Harris, who had no criminal history, was jailed on Oct. 11 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mendez said he left her home in May and had been living on the street.Ownby had been in jail since Oct. 28 for a charge of assault on a public servant. He also had a warrant for a misdemeanor for allegedly harassing his own mother.Harris' appointed defense attorney, Kirk Oncken, said he had just met with Harris on Thursday and was "addressing his needs." He expressed outrage about the circumstances."I'm surprised that somebody, who was in custody, was in possession of something like that," Oncken said about the sharpened eating utensil Ownby had. "It's pretty shocking, pretty scary that something like that could happen in the county jail."In addition to the Texas Rangers investigating Harris' death, the sheriff's office told ABC13, "The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs and Office of Inspector General Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of an inmate."Ownby's appointed attorney, Harris Wood, Jr. sent a short statement, "all citizens enjoy the constitutionally-guaranteed presumption of innocence."In the meantime, charges could be upgraded for Ownby, and Mendez wants those involved to be held accountable.