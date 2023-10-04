Twin infants found dead inside southeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating the death of two infants found with no signs of trauma at a southeast Houston home on Wednesday afternoon.
The Houston Police Department said the two babies were found in a home in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Lane.
Family members reportedly found the children unresponsive and called police. HPD said they were pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.
According to officials, no visible signs of trauma were found on either child.
Police are expected to give a briefing regarding the deaths of the two babies.
