Twin infants found dead inside southeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating the death of two infants found with no signs of trauma at a southeast Houston home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said the two babies were found in a home in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Lane.

Family members reportedly found the children unresponsive and called police. HPD said they were pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.

According to officials, no visible signs of trauma were found on either child.

Police are expected to give a briefing regarding the deaths of the two babies.

