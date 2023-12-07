The saga over India the big cat drew national attention while putting Houstonians on edge when the animal was briefly unaccounted for. The sanctuary where he lived out his days gave details about what led to his passing.

3-year-old tiger, known for wandering streets of Houston in 2021, dies at East Texas ranch

MURCHISON, Texas (KTRK) -- India the tiger, the feline known for wandering a Houston neighborhood's street in 2021, has died, according to a statement from the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.

According to the ranch, the 3-year-old tiger had not been acting and his caregivers began closely monitoring him, even providing his typically attractive treats to convince him to take certain medications.

Furthermore, initial examinations revealed that India's intestinal tract allegedly contained an "abnormal portion" that is suggestive of cancer, causing his system to go septic. However, the ranch is awaiting for the final lab results to determine if it was related to cancer or not.

Eyewitness News closely followed India's custodial saga ever since a video showing him roaming went viral.

Texas allows exotic animal ownership, but it's prohibited within Houston city limits.

Victor Cuevas, a Fort Bend County murder convict sentenced to prison, was the man seen with the big cat. At the time of the May 2021 video, he was out on bond in the 2017 case.

Houstonians were then put on alert when the tiger's whereabouts were unknown once Cuevas left the neighborhood. Cuevas was taken into custody for evading arrest but without India.

Cuevas' wife later turned the tiger over to authorities before the animal arrived at his permanent home.

Meanwhile, Cuevas is serving an 18-year sentence for the murder. He insisted that he didn't legally own India.

