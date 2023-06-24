Suspected drunk driver hits Houston police car on way to assist officer in Heights area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was hit by another car while en route to a call in the Independence Heights area Saturday morning, according to authorities.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said the crash happened at about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Airline and Crosstimbers when one of the department's north patrol units was in route to an assist the officer call.

Crowson said a driver slammed into the police vehicle as they were clearing the intersection in the middle of the intersection.

The driver showed signs of being intoxicated, and an investigation is underway, according to HPD.

Police say the officer and the suspected intoxicated driver were not injured.