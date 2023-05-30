Man accused of exposing himself in front of small children in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was taken into custody after authorities said he exposed himself in front of children in north Harris County.

Rene Rodriguez was arrested on May 27 and charged with indecency with a child by exposure. Deputies responded to the 20800 block of Imperial Valley Drive after multiple calls of indecent exposure.

At the scene, deputies found the suspect, whom witnesses said they saw "sexually gratifying and exposing himself in public in front of the view of small children."

Rodriguez was booked into the Harris County jail. His bond was set at $25,000, authorities said.