'I'm sorry, bro': Accused robber begs with armed guard and gets shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man screamed out, "I'm sorry, bro," moments after a security guard shot him in the leg.The shooting happened Monday around 11 a.m. near Fresh Ink Tattoo & Piercing in southeast Houston.HPD detectives told ABC13 the injured man is an accused robber. He targeted an illegal game room in the shopping plaza. When he ran out with money, the game room's guard went after him and opened fire."The suspect was able to get into his vehicle and fled the scene," said Det. Gerald Robertson. "He is expected to survive from his injuries."Robertson said the man drove himself to the hospital, where detectives caught up with him.He said criminal charges against him are pending. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is currently wanted on outstanding warrants in Texas and Louisiana.