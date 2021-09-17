COVID-19 vaccine

Illinois family blames the unvaccinated in obituary after vaccinated grandmother dies from COVID

EMBED <>More Videos

Springfield grandmother's obituary takes aim at unvaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A Springfield, Illinois grandmother's obituary sends a strong message to those who have chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Candace Ayers, 66, died of COVID earlier in September. According to her son, she had rheumatoid arthritis. The family was relieved when she was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the spring.

But after taking a trip to Mississippi in July to console a friend who had lost her husband, Ayers tested positive for COVID.

She was hospitalized and then moved into the ICU, and spent the last three weeks of her life on a ventilator, her family said.

In her obituary, her family wrote Ayers "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be." They said "the cost was her life."

Ayers' son said his mother's legacy is already making an impact, and that he's gotten messages from people who made plans to get the vaccine after hearing their story.



MORE | 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since 1st US infection
EMBED More News Videos

Pfizer's CEO said data on how the company's COVID vaccine works in young children should be submitted to the FDA by the end of this month or early October.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronavirus deathscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineobituarycoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News