Dog dies during walk with owner after they were run over by forklift in Heights area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Heights woman walking her dog was run over by a construction worker near Houston Avenue Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department told ABC13 that the woman was run over by a forklift while she was in a crosswalk.

Police officers said the construction worker then tried to take off in his personal car. Residents who live nearby said several witnesses tried to stop the man.

The woman's family said her name is Hannah, and she suffered injuries to her legs.

Hannah's family said she's in fair condition, but the dog, Moose, was killed.

Police said the worker is a 27-year-old man and officers have him detained, but he has not yet been charged.

