ABC13 spoke to a producer of "American Idol," and he shared on how to stand out during auditions when "Idol Across America" comes to Texas on Wednesday!

'American Idol' producer shares tips on how to stand in 'Idol Across America' auditions

"Idol Across America" is visiting Texas, via Zoom! Musical hopefuls can register to audition face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer in search for the next superstar.

While some states have already had their chance, Texas' special day is Wednesday, Aug. 9.

For this open call virtual Zoom audition, singers can receive real-time feedback for a chance at making "Idol" history and being crowned the next "American Idol" as we enter season seven on ABC.

"Doing it from the comfort of your own home is actually, I think, a benefit, but I always tell people they should bring three things: pick a good song, sing a good song, and perform a good song," Patrick Lynn, a producer of the show, said.

Now, Texas is famous for giving the show its first "American Idol," Kelly Clarkson from Burleson. What Lynn says they're looking for is potential.

"We're looking for a diamond in the rough. Sometimes, perfection is a hard thing to go looking for. There's no time like the present to chase your dreams," he said.

While auditioning may seem nerve-racking, Lynn says to try not to be too nervous because at the end of the day, the producers watching are just regular people, too.

For more information, visit the "American Idol" website.