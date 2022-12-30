Woman wanted for using fake ID to withdraw $10K from someone else's bank account, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is wanted for using a fake ID to withdraw thousands of dollars from someone's account in southeast Houston, police said.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need help identifying the woman involved in fraud identity theft.

Officials said that on Sept. 28, the victim's identity was stolen and fraudulently used to access an account in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway near Bellfort Avenue.

During the incident, the woman presented a fake identification card and made a withdrawal of $10,000 from the victim's account, according to police.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build and light brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.