What not to do during and ice storm

- Do not pour boiling water on your windshield. The quick change in temperature can cause the glass to crack.
- Do not tap the windshield with a hammer. Do not use a key, metal spatula, knife or a crowbar to clean off windshield. The metal can scratch or cut groves in the glass.
- Do not use a propane torch to melt the ice. This can unintentionally melt the glass and burn you.
- Do not pour a mixture of vinegar and water on your windshield before it freezes. Vinegar can cause pitting in windshield glass.
- Do not bring grills inside for heat. They are a fire hazard and can also poison you with carbon monoxide.
- Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home. This is also a carbon monoxide risk.
- Do not sit in your running car unless you've cleared the tailpipe of ice. Carbon monoxide can build up.
- Do not approach downed power lines. Electricity can travel through ice.
- Do not cover a space heater. Keep at least 3 feet away from drapes, furniture and bedding. Do not use extension cord for space heaters.
- Do not put a baby in bed with you to stay warm. Babies should never sleep in an adult bed or on a couch or chair with anyone. They can suffocate.
- Do not burn trash or paper in a fireplace. The burning paper can travel up the chimney and land on your roof.
- Do not drink alcohol. It can cause your body to lose heat faster.
- Do not leave your car in a pileup. More chain reaction crashes are possible. It's best to stay buckled, turn on hazard lights and move your seat back as far as possible in case there are more crashes.
- Leave windshield wipers up or down? There is great debate about this. Leaving wipers up means it's easier to scrape off the windshield. But leaving them up, can put more pressure on the spring mechanism. See more pros and cons here.
You can find more advice here from the CDC.
