'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults at woman responds

EMBED </>More Videos

After spewing racist comments at a Spring Branch woman in traffic, the man at the center of the viral video responds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's the racist road rage rant that everyone's talking about.

Now, after Janet Sadriu told her side of the story, the man, who wishes to remain unidentified, has responded.

The driver told ABC13 he has manic bipolar disorder.

"I said some bad things," he said. "I said Trump is deporting your cousins. I made some gay reference. This woman, I want her to know, and everyone to know, is as much as an American citizen, or more so, than I am."

He was yelling at Sadriu, who was on her way to vote in the Spring Branch area.
EMBED More News Videos

Man hurls racist insults at woman during road rage incident



Sadriu was accompanied by her child in the backseat.

The man says he had no idea her child was with her. But that if he had, he would've never yelled those words..

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that they are aware of the incident, and investigators have been assigned to determine if a crime was committed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racismcaught on videosocietysocial mediaroad rageHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
11 confirmed dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
HCSO and HPD adding extra security to area synagogues
Show More
Officers responding to synagogue shooting met with a hail of fire
Tuberculosis case confirmed at University of Houston
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officers
Police blame a haunted car wash for 4-vehicle collision
Man hurls racist insults at woman during road rage incident
More News