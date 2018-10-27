HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's the racist road rage rant that everyone's talking about.
Now, after Janet Sadriu told her side of the story, the man, who wishes to remain unidentified, has responded.
The driver told ABC13 he has manic bipolar disorder.
"I said some bad things," he said. "I said Trump is deporting your cousins. I made some gay reference. This woman, I want her to know, and everyone to know, is as much as an American citizen, or more so, than I am."
He was yelling at Sadriu, who was on her way to vote in the Spring Branch area.
Sadriu was accompanied by her child in the backseat.
The man says he had no idea her child was with her. But that if he had, he would've never yelled those words..
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that they are aware of the incident, and investigators have been assigned to determine if a crime was committed.