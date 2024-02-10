Driver killed after crashing into TxDOT trailer along I-610 East Loop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after crashing into a trailer in a multi-vehicle collision in east Houston on Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at about 11:39 p.m. on Friday at the 610 East Loop at Lawndale Street.

Police say the fatal crash involved two vehicles and a trailer.

The driver of the vehicle lost control at the curve and struck an HPD officer who was working traffic control for the Texas Department of Transportation, according to police.

Officials say the officer was not injured in the crash.

The driver eventually crashed into the trailer of a TxDOT vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.