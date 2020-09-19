4 safe and simple ways Houstonians can help their neighbors in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- While the Gulf Coast is still ravaged by Hurricane Laura and California is gripped by wildfires, it can be easy to forget that locals are also in need. And for those who do wish to help, the pandemic continues to limit in-person opportunities for Houstonians to volunteer their time and resources.To that end, United Way of Greater Houston is launching a series of virtual volunteer projects throughout the fall. On Sept. 18 and continuing through the holiday season, the various projects offer a low-cost way to volunteer from the comfort of home.Participants can join a virtual "day of action" on Sept. 18 and Nov. 13 that involves completing a project on the computer, at home or even the office, according to a press release. Completed projects can then be mailed to a local United Way partner agency or delivered in-person - in observance of COVID-19 safety standards.Those who participate will be provided supply lists, by project, and instructions for the projects, which encompass the following categories:Notes of encouragement for essential workers; hurricane preparedness kits; and care cards for seniors or families living in shelters.Assembly of breakfast bags for homebound senior citizens or snack packs for students who rely on school resources for meals; and activity kits to keep seniors engaged and busy while remaining isolated due to COVID-19.For more, visit our partners at