Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event

The drive-thru distribution comes five years since Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As we're taking a look back, now five years since Hurricane Harvey hit, local organizations are helping people prepare for this storm season on Saturday.

Fort Bend County officials are giving away emergency supplies and materials that will be needed 72 hours after a disaster.

Supplies for the first 500 families will be distributed including bottled water, first aid kits, waterproof protection for documents, emergency signaling glow sticks, and more.

Throughout the week Eyewitness News profiled different areas around Houston to talk with people about how the storm impacted them and what they had to do to get back on their feet.

ABC13 heard from a woman who lives on Houston's west side, where thousands of homes were submerged after the army corps opened the dams of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs.

"You know what amazed me about Harvey? There were so many people who just heard we needed help and just came. They were like, oh they need boats and just see where I can help," resident Shannon Robinson said.

Just a few months after Harvey hit, folks at the University of Houston started looking into the impacts of the storm.

A study released by the University of Houston shows recovery after Harvey has been impressive, but incomplete, with vulnerable populations still struggling five years later.

According to the study, nearly 82% of survey respondents affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Greater Houston area have completely or mostly recovered from the effects of the storm.

The project lead on this study, Dr. Pablo Pinto, explains they also found out more about how our vulnerable populations are still lagging in post-Harvey recovery.

"We see that these types of extreme weather events are becoming more often and they are having a big impact on our community and we tend to see over and over that more vulnerable populations are hit harder in terms of their ability to recover, and that's the bad news," Pinto said.

The drive-thru distribution comes as a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at Four Corners Recreation Center 15700 Old Richmond Rd. until supplies last.

