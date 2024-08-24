Harris County turns to taxpayers for flood prevention help, not for projects, but maintenance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After Harris County voters approved $2.5 billion for flood projects post-Hurricane Harvey, leaders say they need more money from you.

HARRIS COUNTY VOTERS WILL SOON DECIDE WHETHER TO INCREASE TAXES FOR FLOOD MAINTENANCE

Crews cleared trees along Greens Bayou on Friday, not for new development but to improve the waterway's flow.

"We've identified about a billion dollars in deferred maintenance on our network," Woodell explained.

Some of that is for the 2018 flood bond program. Six years ago, taxpayers approved $2.5 billion to add more flood protection.

Now, they want more to maintain them. This November, voters will decide to increase property taxes.

They say the average homeowner would pay $60 more per year. Without the money, they won't have enough to properly maintain projects.

"What that means is we only have enough funding to touch every asset in Harris County every 270 years," Woodell said. "That's a long time. That's a great-great-great-grandchild."

If taxpayers approve the increased spending, they can go from maintaining projects once every 270 years to 67.

"Maintenance investment over time has been flat for decades," Woodell explained. "This is not a new problem. This is not something this commissioners court invented."

COMPLETING THE 2018 BOND PROJECTS IS STILL YEARS AWAY

County leaders told taxpayers in 2018, the bond program would be completed by 2028. On Friday, ABC13 learned that most likely won't be the case.

The money is going to 181 areas. So far, 42 have been completed.

There are 53 in the design or construction phases. Officials say due to storms and higher costs, they aren't sure when they'll be finished.

"There are things that really impact those timelines," Woodell said. "We'll be able to have a real sense of what that looks like over the next year or so."

THE STATE IS LOOKING TO COMBAT FLOODING TOO WITH A NEW PLAN

More than 15 years after Hurricane Ike hit, a chunk of a new state plan is focused on coastal protection.

"The total estimated cost of implementing the state flood plan is $54.5 billion," Reem Zoun, a Texas Water Development Board assistant deputy executive administrator for the office of planning, said.

There are $24 billion that belongs to the Galveston Barrier, also known as the Ike Dike.

Days ago, the Texas Water Development Board signed off on the first-ever state flood plan. It found one in six Texans either live or work in a flood area. It also laid out projects that could help combat flooding, including the Ike Dike.

The project, which uses a gate system to protect the Galveston Bay from storm surge, is supposed to be largely funded by the federal government.

However, Texas has allocated a lot more money. Zoun said Texas has allocated $265 million. The flood plan calls on another $24 billion. So far, the federal government has allocated $500,000.

Congressman Randy Weber, who represents the Galveston area, said $5 million was recently put on an appropriations bill to help with the project's design. However, it still needs congressional approval.

"The Appropriations Committee's allocation of $5 million for preliminary work on the Ike Dike is huge news for southeast Texas and a significant first step in the process of protecting southeast Texas from devastating hurricanes and storm surges," Weber said.

"This funding underscores our commitment to enhancing coastal resilience and marks the beginning of a robust effort to safeguard our communities. This is the start to ensure our coastline has the necessary infrastructure to help protect against future storms, and in return, would protect the millions of people, countless homes and jobs, and numerous refineries," Reem Zoun with the Texas Water Development Board said. "The funding will have to come from various sources, federal, local, and state."

