ABC13 town hall to examine Houston's level of preparedness on Hurricane Harvey's 5th anniversary

Despite all of the money spent on large projects, residents like Floyd Tucker aren't worried about the water coming into the neighborhood. They're worried about it not being able to drain.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five years after Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Gulf Coast is still dealing with the storm's impact.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, Aug. 25 (7:00 - 8:00 p.m. CDT), examining emergency preparedness and the status of flood projects meant to protect you and your loved ones.

We'll also talk about the invisible effects of the storm on our emotional and mental well-being.

The video featured above is from this report: A billion dollars in flood work completed, but far from done, says Harris County Flood District

Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Travis Herzog and reporter Nick Natario are getting answers to your questions from leaders and experts across the city.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the dark, slamming into San Jose Island as a Category 4 storm around 10 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2017.

The storm killed 68 people and dumped more than 60 inches of rain in some areas across SE Texas, flooding 154,170 homes and 600,000 vehicles in Harris County alone.

Harvey ranks as the second costliest hurricane in U.S. history, causing an estimated $148.8 billion in damage, according to NOAA.

You can watch the town hall exclusively on ABC13.com, ABC13's smartphone apps, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."