hurricane laura

Here's how people in Lake Charles are recovering from Hurricane Laura

By
LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- As residents in Lake Charles return to their homes after evacuating during Hurricane Laura, they're finding destruction.

But, they're also finding help in one another.

"Everything is kind of destroyed. So if we can just lend a helping hand, that's all we want to do," explained Saltona Citizen.

Citizen and her fiancée, Trevon Moore, spent the day helping their neighbors.

They collected donations from friends and passed out water and groceries.

Even they were surprised by the turn out.

"I just brought her food and she started crying, so I can tell she needed it bad," Moore said. "Just seeing her in need."

"It gives us this hope. I thank you so much. I've never seen nothing like this before. I've been through [Hurricane] Rita, but not like this, not like this," said JoEvelyn Smith, whose home was destroyed in the hurricane, and needed groceries.

"When he knocked on that door, I was like, 'Thank you God. Thank you, God.'"

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhurricane laurastorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
Trae Tha Truth and 30+ trucks headed to LA with supplies
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
Pres. Trump will tour Laura devastation in Texas and Louisiana
Galveston evacuees return to island after Hurricane Laura
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
Pres. Trump will tour Laura devastation in Texas and Louisiana
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Almost all of 85k people living in Texas county have no power
Texas schools must file weekly reports on COVID-19 cases
600,000 Texans may get electricity shut off Oct. 1
Show More
High school football starts in Texas...under COVID-19 rules
A Confederate statue was staying put - until Laura came along
Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
Katy football stars protest next game in support of BLM
Lake Charles mayor writes heartbreaking letter to city
More TOP STORIES News