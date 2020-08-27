hurricane laura

Port Arthur sees power outages and major tree damage from Hurricane Laura

By
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Laura made landfall about 30 miles west of Port Arthur and the city experienced widespread damage.

Trees were strewn about by the fierce winds of Laura, and power outages were widespread. While some homeowners were fortunate that trees didn't hit their house, others weren't so lucky.

Power on the west side of Port Arthur went out around 1 a.m.

The east side followed shortly after that as the eye of Laura was passing to the east.

Building awnings and sheet metal was among the debris seen covering Port Arthur streets.

The town of approximately 54,000 is home to the largest oil refinery in North America. The Motiva Enterprises facility temporarily shut down ahead of Laura's arrival. It wasn't known if the complex sustained damage in the storm

