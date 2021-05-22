houston flood

Woman recalls life-threatening floods as GLO denies Houston money for flood protection

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman recalls life-threatening floods as GLO denies Houston money

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Anna Doneson has lived in Houston for decades, but she said the past six years have changed her.

"I live petrified every day when I hear 'Flash Flood,'" Doneson said standing outside her Meyerland home.

Her home first took on water during the Memorial Day flood of 2015 when torrential rain flooded swaths of Houston.

Just two years later, she woke up to water filling her house during Hurricane Harvey.

SEE ALSO: Harris County and Houston left out of $1 billion in flood mitigation aid
EMBED More News Videos

Under that aid, communities could have applied and used the funds for flood mitigation projects related to Hurricane Harvey.



"I called my husband to say goodbye," she said. "I did not think I was going to make it. I could not get out, and the water kept on rising."

She was eventually rescued by a man floating by on a kayak, but said the horrific experience has stayed with her.

As these life-threatening floods become more powerful and more frequent, both Harris County and the city of Houston put together plans for flood mitigation projects.

They applied for billions of federal dollars given to the Texas General Land Office, who is in charge of handing out the money.

Harris County and Houston together suffered 50% of the total damage from Hurricane Harvey, but were both denied any money during the first round of applications.

"The assault by the state on local units of government needs to stop," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "You're not hurting local elected officials who happen to be of a different party. You're hurting the people themselves."

It's unclear how the city and county will move forward with these projects without the money.

Both Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are challenging the GLO decision and have requested meetings at the federal level.

As we sit just days away from the start of hurricane season, Doneson keeps her eye on the forecast.

"So now, every time that it rains, I start panicking because I think that's going to happen again," she said.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfloodingmoneydisaster reliefgovernmentdisasterhurricane harveytropical weatherhouston floodflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON FLOOD
Project to alleviate flooding in Harris Co. almost done, officials say
Sign up for these alerts now to monitor weather conditions
Harris Co. Flood Control Dist. gets nearly $250M for sediment removal
City of Houston green lights 10 new stormwater projects
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News