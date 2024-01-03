Man found dead in car after possible shootout in Humble, police say

A 24-year-old man was found shot to death in a car at 6800 North Sam Houston Parkway East in Humble, police say.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are not only looking for the person who shot and killed a driver, but they're also trying to figure out if the shooting was the result of road rage or targeting.

Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6800 N Sam Houston Parkway East after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Police said that when they arrived, they found a red Chrysler 300 stopped against a barrier of an exit ramp.

The 24-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We did have two good Samaritans stop, tried to give victim CPR. Unfortunately, that was unsuccessful," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

According to witnesses, a white pickup truck fled the scene.

At this point, police do not have any information on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information in this shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. You can also speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.