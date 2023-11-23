Investigation ongoing after horse found shot, legs tied to street sign in Waller Co., deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Waller County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was found shot in the head and left on the side of the road on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, around 8:30 a.m., someone called and reported seeing a dead horse on Jones Road, just south of Whitt Loggings Road.

When officials arrived, the horse was found with an apparent gunshot wound and had its hind legs tied with rope to a street sign.

Dirt tracks could be seen near the horse, which indicated the animal had been dragged to the area.

The sheriff's office said its Livestock Division would be investigating the case.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said to contact law enforcement if someone saw a truck pulling a trailer or horse trailer near that area.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Livestock Division at (979)-826-8282. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (979)-826-8266.