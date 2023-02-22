WATCH LIVE

Woman allegedly left child while fleeing theft scene at Dillard's in Deerbrook Mall, police said

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 12:27AM
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of committing theft at a Dillard's store allegedly left her child behind while fleeing the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, Humble police took to Facebook to share photos of the woman and ask for help in identifying her. Police said she's suspected of being involved in a theft at the department store inside Deerbrook Mall.

In addition, authorities said the woman also abandoned a small child while fleeing. Details regarding the child were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127 and refer to case #23-000633.

