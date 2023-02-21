HPD saves 2 human smuggling victims and arrests suspect in action at southwest Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of kidnapping and human smuggling was arrested after police recovered two male victims, who were unharmed, at a gas station in southwest Houston last week.

Houston Police Department officers said they arrested 27-year-old Francisco Cisneros, who is charged with trafficking of persons.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at about 10:40 p.m., HPD said it received a report from a witness who said his friend was possibly being held against his will at 1800 El Paseo Street.

Authorities launched an investigation and found this was a kidnapping incident involving human smuggling.

One of the victims was set to be released in exchange for payment at a gas station at 8301 Knight Road, according to police.

HPD and SWAT officers responded to the gas station and took the suspect, later identified as Cisneros, into custody.

Officers did not disclose the age of the two male victims who were recovered unharmed, but the investigation is ongoing, HPD said.