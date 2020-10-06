5 victims rescued and 46 arrested in Fort Bend County human trafficking operation

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Anti-human trafficking officers rescued five victims and arrested 46 people during an undercover mission last month in Fort Bend County called Operation Patriot.

The operation spanned four days, with two taking place in Missouri City and the other two in Stafford. The operation targeted sex buyers and others engaged in the business.


"In only four days, five lives were saved," said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton. "Over 50 criminal charges were filed for crimes related to human trafficking, including prostitution, promotion of prostitution, and felony drug charges."

Numerous law enforcement agencies from Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Galveston counties, along with the Department of Homeland Security, partnered with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance on the undercover operation.


