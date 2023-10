HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Human remains are believed to have been found in the north Harris County area on Wednesday.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the apparent remains were located along Aldine Mail Route and Hill Road, near W. Hardy Road.

The constable did not share additional information on what state the remains were found in or how long they may have been there.