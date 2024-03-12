HPD's 'outdated' record management system slowing down 265K suspended reports, Chief Finner says

"It's outdated. It limits and takes us more time when we're trying to do and find out certain things," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. The current record management system, or RMS, was implemented 10 years ago.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police record management system is slowing down the investigation into the more than 265,000 suspended police reports. The current record management system, or RMS, was implemented in 2014, and it's not up to current standards in the digital age where technology outdates as fast as it comes in.

"It's outdated. It limits and takes us more time when we're trying to do and find out certain things," HPD Chief Troy Finner said.

It's slowing down on what is already expected to be a months-long investigation. Not only that, Finner said the lack of personnel code they've promised to never use again can't be removed from the system.

"People ask about the code, why was the code not removed? It's hardwired to that system. If we try to remove that code, then our system crashes," Finner said.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Finner admitted that the code is still showing up on some new reports, but a policy is in place to halt its use.

A new record management system is coming next year.

According to documents, the Houston City Council approved over $31,000,000 to invest in a new, upgraded system.

HPOU First Vice President Ken Nealy works for the investigation side of the department, and he said the new system is much anticipated.

"It's a system that's used by all 5,000 officers at the Houston Police Department. It's also integrated with the people at the district attorney's office, so they're able to access those reports as well," Nealy said.

The new system, owned by a company called Versaterm Public Safety, Inc, should be operational in the spring of 2025.

