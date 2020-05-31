Houston Mayor apologizes to protester trampled by police officer on horse

Melissa (@SVRFR_), you have the right to march, demonstrate and protest peacefully.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After video surfaced showing a police officer on a horse trample a protester during a march for George Floyd, Mayor Sylvester Turner apologized to the woman involved."What happened with mounted patrol should not have happened and for that please accept my apology," Turner tweeted."We are taking a look on how we can better deploy our resources to keep that from happening again so you or anyone else can exercise your Constitutional right and we can maintain the peace," Turner said.Police Chief Art Acevedo also commented on the video in a press conference on Saturday."You can characterize (it) any way you want. I've actually seen the video," said Acevedo. "But as I look at it, officers are taking rocks. I would ask the public to look at where that mounted officer, where his gaze is. He's looking right at what ahead. And then, that young lady is walking backwards. I don't think she ever saw the horse coming either, so it appears that might have been unintentional."Acevedo said the police department is reviewing the video, along with video from body cameras worn by other officers, and will report back their findings.To further protect protesters, Acevedo said officers will not use rubber bullets or tear gas.The police chief and other officers marched with protesters on Saturday, the second day of rallies for the death of George Floyd.