Carjacking victim expressed security concerns before he was killed, wife says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a man who police say was killed by a carjacking suspect Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near River Oaks told ABC13 her husband had expressed a lack of building security before.Onnita Hayes said her husband, Carrl, was working an overnight shift as a foreman when a man carjacked Carrl while he was watching over the site. As Carrl walked away toward the complex's office, the suspect ran over him and crashed into the lobby.The crazy sequence of events happened at about 3:24 a.m. at the Hanover Autry Park apartment complex on 811 Buffalo Park Dr."I would always tell him, 'They need security over there,'" said Onnita.Carrl was used to working that overnight shift. He had been at the Hanover for eight years. His wife said he'd come home and would tell her about several cars that had been broken into."The only security he mentioned to me was they had cameras, and I would tell him, 'The cameras are not going to get it,'" Onnita said.Still, the 67-year-old loved his job."He was never nervous," Onnita said. "He loved his job."She said her husband would send her a good morning text every day at 4 a.m. When Onnita didn't hear from him Tuesday, she said she knew something was wrong."I immediately broke down. I said 'Don't do me like this. I don't want to hear that,'" Onnita said when she heard the news.Onnita said she was told to go to Memorial Hermann Hospital to wait on an update on Carrl."But the whole time, my husband was back there at the crime scene dead," she said.Carrl leaves behind a step-son he helped raise with his wife.