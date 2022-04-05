HPD shoots man armed with knife after 1 found dead and 1 stabbed at apartments near River Oaks

Preliminary information: One person dead, another suffering stab wounds at Cogdell and Marston #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ZlQSP0G8Tc — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police shot a man armed with a knife after one person was killed and another was stabbed near River Oaks Tuesday morning, HPD said.Around 3:45 a.m., HPD responded to a car crash and stabbing at the Hanover Autry Park apartment complex, a building under construction, on 811 Buffalo Park Dr.According to preliminary information from authorities, a truck drove into a building lobby.After the crash, a young man working the front desk called upstairs to the manager, who is also his father.As the son investigated the damage, the driver of the truck got out of the vehicle and charged at the son with a knife, police said.The son managed to run away into a room, locking himself inside.As the manager, the father, arrived to the scene, he got into a confrontation with the suspect and was stabbed.He was taken to the hospital to be treated in surgery for multiple stab wounds.Meanwhile, the driver of the truck climbed back into the vehicle and tried to reverse and then go forward, but the pickup was stuck.At some point, another man was run over and killed. His body is under the truck, police said.By the time police arrived at the scene, the man was out of the truck and armed with a knife. Police then ordered the man to drop the knife and get on the ground.HPD said the suspect did not comply and instead charged at the officers with a knife. ABC13 is told that's when an officer shot him.Although the suspect fell to the ground and dropped the weapon, he managed to get up and run away.Police say they then used a Taser on the man and took him into custody.He was taken to the hospital and is also said to be in surgery.