HPD sergeant arrested after he allegedly paid for sex with human trafficking victim

HPD Sergeant Cesar Beltran has been relieved of duty after he was accused of knowingly paying for sex with a human trafficking victim.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department sergeant bonded out of jail after he was arrested, allegedly for paying for sex with a woman he knew was a victim of human trafficking, court documents show.

HPD said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that they arrested 57-year-old Sgt. Cesar Beltran on Wednesday.

He was charged with solicitation of prostitution and booked into the Harris County Jail.

ABC13 looked into it, and though he was set to appear in probable cause court on Thursday, he bonded out of jail before the appearance. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to charging documents, Beltran agreed to pay a high-risk victim of human trafficking in exchange for sex with her as part of an ongoing arrangement.

He's also accused of negotiating to have a threesome with the victim and a member of her family. That family member is also believed to be a victim of human trafficking and Beltran allegedly knew that.

Beltran has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by HPD's Internal Affairs Division, which is protocol, the department said in its statement online.

Beltran is assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division. He joined the department as an officer in June 1998.

Beltran's next court date is set for Wednesday, Jan. 3.