HPD officer relieved of duty after allegedly attacking wife, court records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking his wife, according to investigators.

Jonathan Torres, 24, is out on bond as he waits for his next court date. He's charged with assault of a family member and unlawful restraint.

HPD said Torres was relieved of duty on Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation.

Charging documents allege the incident happened on Monday when Torres allegedly slammed a laptop on his wife's hand. He then allegedly put handcuffs around her wrist and used them to pull her to the ground.

Torres was booked into the Harris County Jail before he was released on bond. In court overnight, a judge granted a protective order for his wife.

The department said Torres was assigned to HPD's Midwest Patrol Division and was sworn in in August 2024.