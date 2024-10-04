Harris County detention officer arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting co-worker, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County detention officer was arrested while at work Wednesday night after allegations that he sexually assaulted a co-worker.

Jeleel Williams, 26, is charged with sexual assault. He was arrested at work at the jail located at 701 San Jacinto in downtown around 10 p.m. Deputies then took him across the street to be processed into jail as an inmate.

According to court records, the alleged sexual assault happened after 56 new detention officers were sworn in in July. A group of them went out afterward, coordinated by a sergeant, records state, to celebrate.

The 36-year-old victim told investigators in August she consumed alcohol, so Williams drove her home, where she said that he sexually assaulted her.

Williams spent most of Thursday in jail until his release after posting a $50,000 bond.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not respond to questions about Williams' job status. He does not have an attorney of record and is expected in court on Friday morning.

