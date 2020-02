HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital after one of our officers was involved in a crash in the 5000 block of Telephone Road near Winfree about 7:15 p.m. Officer and driver of the other involved vehicle are being transported. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police shared via Twitter that one of their officers was involved in a crash on Saturday evening around 7:15 p.m.The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Telephone Road near Winfree.The officer and the other driver are both said to be in stable condition.