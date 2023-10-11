7-year Houston police veteran indicted on evidence tampering as part of road rage case, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News is gathering court paperwork in the wake of a grand jury indictment against a Houston police officer accused of tampering with evidence in a road rage case.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

On Wednesday, the Houston Police Department revealed 30-year-old Juan Miguel Ramos as the officer under investigation for an April 2021 off-duty road rage incident, which resulted in no one injured.

HPD explained that it conducted a criminal investigation and presented the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office in August 2021 for review.

Ramos, who's a seven-year member of the department, was placed on indefinite suspension in the same month after an HPD Internal Affairs Division investigation.

The officer was permitted under law to appeal the suspension and was later reinstated in February 2022 after 185 days, police said.

Police added that Chief Troy Finner relieved Ramos of duty Wednesday in light of the indictment.

"We respect the grand jury process and its decision," the department wrote in a statement.

Ramos was sworn in as an officer in August 2016 and is assigned to the North Patrol Division.

ABC13's Jiovanni Lieggi is pursuing the details surrounding the road rage incident and Ramos' alleged actions for later editions of Eyewitness News. Get updates by following him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.