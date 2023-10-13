Former HPD officer claimed being threatened with a gun during road rage incident, report states

Houston police announced Juan Miguel Ramos, whom a grand jury indicted, resigned as an officer in the department on Friday.

Investigators allege Juan Miguel Ramos lied about details of the police report from the April 2021 incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A seven-year Houston police veteran has resigned in the wake of his arrest for alleged evidence tampering.

A Harris County grand jury indicted 30-year-old Juan Miguel Ramos in an off-duty road rage incident in April 2021.

The now-former police officer turned himself in Friday, two days after the Houston Police Department revealed the indictment.

He was able to walk out of the doors of the jail because he was released on a personal-recognizance bond, meaning he was allowed to walk out without having to pay anything.

HPD also offered a first look at Ramos' mugshot, taken when he turned himself in.

According to police, Ramos called 911 in April 2021 and told them he was involved in a road rage incident when he was off-duty.

No one was hurt, but Ramos filed a police report.

Eyewitness News obtained a copy of the report, which said, in part, "The suspect pointed a firearm at Ramos and stated she would kill him. Ramos wants to press charges."

It turns out, investigators alleged, Ramos lied and charged him with fabricating physical evidence.

Within months of the incident, HPD suspended Ramos after an internal affairs investigation, but he appealed his suspension and was reinstated.

Now that a grand jury indicted him, HPD Chief Troy Finner said Ramos had been relieved of duty before his formal resignation on Friday.

ABC13 has been working for the last two days to obtain more information on the road rage incident and why police believe Ramos lied.

HPD has redacted almost all the information about its former colleague, calling this "a confidential case" and adding that public information request must be filed.

