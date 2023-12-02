A robbery suspect was shot and killed after an HPD officer was struck in an ambush-style attack on Harwin Drive, Houston police say.

Suspect killed after HPD officer shot in 'ambush-style' attack, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer was shot, and a suspect is dead after a shooting early Saturday on popular Harwin Drive.

The Houston Police Department spoke with Eyewitness News inside Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center, where the veteran officer is getting treatment.

Chief Troy Finner told ABC13 that the officer, identified as Sgt. Mauricio Valle became aware of a suspect who is connected to multiple burglaries and possibly an aggravated assault.

On Saturday, Valle reportedly noticed the suspect appeared to be casing some businesses along the 6900 block of Harwin Drive at about 1 a.m., according to Finner.

Investigators said Valle confronted the suspect, and gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was shot and killed, and Valle was shot in the arm, leg, and once in the side, according to police. Finner said the Valle's tactical vest saved his life.

A woman was detained at the scene of the shooting, but it isn't clear whether she's a suspect or wanted for questioning.

