HPD officer shot while investigating parking space dispute, police say

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer is in the hospital after being shot by a suspect Monday afternoon in Kingwood, police said.The shooting happened in the 200 block of Northpines Drive at Loop 494. During a police update, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said officers were responding to a disturbance call in the area.When officers arrived, they were met by a woman who told them that a male at the apartment complex had a disturbance over the parking space. The woman alleged that the man spat in her face, according to Finner.At that, the officers went over to the man's apartment in order to get a statement. When officers went to talk to him, the suspect came to the doorway with a gun and fired shots.One of the officers was shot in the arm and in the abdomen. According to preliminary information, a second officer at the scene wrestled the gun away from the suspect and was able to detain him.The suspect, whose name has not been revealed, was identified as a 26-year-old white man.The injured officer was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.HPD has not released the name of the officer, but Finner said he is an 11-year veteran and a proud father and husband. While the unidentified officer was said to be in stable but critical condition, Finner and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked for prayers for a fast recovery."Everyone, prayers for him for a speedy recovery and prayers for his family," Finner said.Authorities said an investigation continues into the shooting.