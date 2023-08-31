An HPD officer who was not charged with killing a pedestrian while responding to a call is under scrutiny for allegedly exposing himself to women.

HPD officer accused of public exposure admitted to acts 'in hopes women say it's nice': Records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer, accused of pleasuring himself in public on two occasions, turned himself in to the Harris County Jail Thursday morning.

William Logan McCoy, 25, is charged with a felony count of indecency with a child exposure and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

McCoy is accused of approaching two women on consecutive days in Humble on Aug. 24 and 25.

The first incident occurred outside of a Hobby Lobby, according to Kimberly Smith, who works in the Harris County District Attorney's Office Public Corruption Division.

The woman told an investigator with Humble police that the man, later identified as McCoy, approached her car while she was inside it, removed his genitalia from his pants, and began pleasuring himself.

She began honking her horn repeatedly to get someone else's attention, according to Smith, and McCoy shrugged his shoulders and walked away to his car.

The following day, a woman told police that she was parked toward the back of the Macy's parking lot and was allowing her dog to use the bathroom, according to court records.

McCoy reportedly pulled up next to her and asked if she was having car trouble. She told police when she bent down at eye level to speak with him through his passenger window, she noticed his genitalia in plain sight, records state.

She estimated he pleasured himself for five to seven seconds prior to driving away.

Smith said the woman told investigators that he had a child in a forward-facing car seat in the back of his car, wearing footed pajamas. That woman was able to recall the license plate on the back of his car and report it to police.

After identifying McCoy as the owner of the car, police spoke to him over the phone and noted in court records that he admitted to the two acts "in hopes the complainants would be 'happy with what they see' and say 'it's nice' and that he could use this at home later for his gratification."

The investigator also noted that McCoy admitted that the child in the backseat was his 2-year-old son.

Houston police said McCoy was sworn in March 2021. He was under an internal affairs investigation because of this incident and relieved of duty, meaning he is suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation earlier this week.

His bond was set by a judge at $5,200. Records show it has been posted.

In January 2023, McCoy hit and killed a pedestrian in the 5500 block of Aldine Bender Park Road while on his way to a call. His lights and sirens were not on at the time of the crash because he was responding to a non-urgent call, according to investigators on the scene. Ultimately, court records show he was 'no billed' by a grand jury on a count of criminal negligent homicide, and charges were not filed.

