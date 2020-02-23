HPD officer transported to hospital after crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police shared via Twitter that one of their officers was involved in a crash on Saturday evening around 7:15 p.m.



The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Telephone Road near Winfree.
The officer and the other driver are both said to be in stable condition.



It is unclear what caused the crash.

Houston Police say the driver may face charges, but an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
