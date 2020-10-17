Houston police officer injured in overnight crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash Saturday morning that authorities believe may have been caused by an impaired driver.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the Sunnyside area.
The officer was northbound on Scott Street when a southbound driver failed to yield while turning right and hit the officer's cruiser, police said.
The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital to be treated for a minor leg injury, according to Houston police.
Officers said they were investigating the crash as a DWI incident.
There was no word on the identity of the officer or if an arrest was made.
