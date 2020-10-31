Traffic

Houston police motorcycle officer involved in Eastex Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police motorcycle officer was transported to a hospital after a crash Saturday on an Eastex Freeway feeder road.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Lyons Avenue.

Houston TranStar cameras showed Houston fire crews and HPD officers working the crash.

It wasn't yet clear what happened or the condition of the officer involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's top doctors warn of third COVID-19 peak
Fallen HPD sergeant's casket travels 200 miles to be laid to rest
Texan Live Game of the Week: Cy Falls vs. Cy Springs
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Beware of these road closures this Halloween weekend!
Man shot after attacking HPD officer
Show More
Houstonians work to reach relatives in earthquake-stricken region
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Houston brewery rolls out 'I Voted Today' beer
Halloween forecast - no tricks, all treats
How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
More TOP STORIES News