HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police motorcycle officer was transported to a hospital after a crash Saturday on an Eastex Freeway feeder road.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Lyons Avenue.
Houston TranStar cameras showed Houston fire crews and HPD officers working the crash.
It wasn't yet clear what happened or the condition of the officer involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Houston police motorcycle officer involved in Eastex Freeway crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News