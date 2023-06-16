A service was held Friday at the Houston Police Academy L.D. Morrison Sr. Memorial Center for Officer K-9 Aron.

Memorial held for police K-9 who died from heat exhaustion after cruiser stopped running

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, the Houston Police Department honored the life of a K-9 officer that died in a hot police cruiser earlier this week.

K-9 Aron died at 4 years old on Monday from heat exhaustion in what the department calls a tragic accident. He served one and a half years.

Police said his handler left him in a running air-conditioned patrol vehicle, but the engine shut off and the AC stopped.

HPD said a system designed to alert officers and active cooling fans if the vehicle shuts down failed to activate, resulting in the K-9's death.

The service was held at 8:30 a.m. near the reflection pond area at the Houston Police Academy L.D. Morrison Sr. Memorial Center at 17000 Aldine Westfield Road.

The handler was part of the ceremony but was not available for comment.

