Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said an officer shot while serving a narcotics warrant at a home has been upgraded from critical to fair condition.The 54-year-old officer and 32-year veteran of the force was one of four officers shot during the incident Monday at the house at 7800 Harding in southeast Houston.A fifth officer suffered a knee injury, which required surgery. That officer is projected to be discharged from the hospital soon.On Thursday, Acevedo gave updates on the investigation.According to the warrant obtained by ABC13, police believed the occupants were selling heroin out of the home, based on a tip from a confidential informant."I promise you, we were at the right house," said Acevedo.Acevedo commented that the investigation is on-going. He said he's aware of "conspiracy theorists" that have speculated that the officers raided the wrong home, but says they are incorrect."There's a lot of conspiracy theories out there. People are running rampant. Let me just say this, 'We never run away from the truth,'" said Acevedo.Acevedo confirmed that they didn't find heroin at the residence, but did find cocaine and marijuana. He says an informant had previously bought drugs at the house. The substance was tested and confirmed as heroin.Acevedo also spoke on comments made by Houston Police union president Joe Gamaldi.Acevedo commented that Gamaldi doesn't speak for the Houston Police Department. He stressed the importance of the HPD's relationship with the community and his positive relationship with community activists. He said he believes in police accountability."One incident, one person doesn't represent 5,200 members," said Acevedo.Acevedo said he has asked Gamaldi to "tone it down." He says he came close to taking the microphone from Gamaldi.Acevedo says he spoke to one of the suspect's brother."Well I got to speak with Mr. Tuttle, who lives in Austin. I was able to express my condolences to the family," said Acevedo.