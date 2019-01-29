What we know about husband and wife killed in Houston officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

"IT'S A SAD SITUATION" The sister of Dennis Tuttle says he suffered disabilitating injuries for many years. He and wife Rhogena Nicholas (right) were killed Monday in a shootout with police.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're learning more about the suspects police said opened fire on narcotics officers while they were trying to serve a search warrant in southeast Houston late Monday afternoon.

Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and her husband Dennis Tuttle, 59, have been identified as the two suspects who were killed at the house in the 7800 block of Harding.


Tuttle's sister says he grew up in the Houston area. She said he was a disabled veteran.

"Released on honorable discharged medical," Elizabeth Ferrari said. "He had debilitating injuries for many years and it's a sad situation."

Tuttle was married to Nicholas for 20 years. She also has family in Texas.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the drug raid on the home stemmed from numerous complaints from neighbors. He said undercover officers had previously made two purchases of black tar heroin from drug dealers at the house.

Armed with a search warrant, nine narcotics detectives backed up by at least six patrol officers surrounded the home just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

After a 54-year-old officer, the lead investigator on the case, broke open the front door, a 33-year-old officer armed with a shotgun entered the residence and was immediately attacked by a pit bull, Acevedo said.

He said that the officer being attacked shot and killed the dog.

One of the suspects, Tuttle, charged from the back of the house firing a revolver at the officer, hitting him in the shoulder.

"He went down and fell on the sofa in the living room," Acevedo said of the wounded officer. "A female suspect went towards that officer, reached over the officer and started making a move for his shotgun."

Another officer who entered the house was allegedly shot by Tuttle.

Acevedo said officers opened fire, killing Nicholas and engaged in a gun battle with Tuttle.

He said the lead investigator who breached the door entered the house and was also shot.

"After we had two officers down and another shot, the remaining officers ... started laying down cover fire, left positions of cover themselves and, I believe, they heroically pulled their fellow officers out of harm's way," Acevedo said.

He said Tuttle followed the retreating officers to the front door and continued to fire at them before he was shot and killed.

Police recovered two shotguns and three rifles from the residence and seized marijuana and a white powder they believe to be either cocaine or the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, Acevedo said.

Tuttle's sister says they are sending prayers to the officers.

"Our prayers are with the officers and the families that are affected," Said Ferrari.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:
TIMELINE: HPD officers shot serving narcotics warrant
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot
Show of support for wounded Houston police officers
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootinghouston police departmentshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New animation shows how officers were shot inside home
3 HPD officers remain in hospital after shooting
HPD chief recalls struggle that left suspects dead, officers shot
Union leader explains passionate response to HPD shootout
'Shot for third time': Veteran officer hailed a hero in shootout
4-year-old cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online
Muslim family believes home was targeted after 2nd shooting
15-year-old student arrested for making false bomb threats
Show More
Man punches 2 women at hot dog stand, caught on video
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
Student foils classmate's alleged plot to shoot up school
$200,000 painting stolen in front of visitors at museum
Mom and daughter recreate famous celebrity looks
More News