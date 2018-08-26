SHOOTING

1 person shot during altercation in Second Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police responded to a shooting that left one person injured in the Second Ward.


Officers say the incident happened in the 4300 block of Garrow Street at around 8:30 p.m.

According to authorities, one man was shot by another man during an argument.

The suspect fled the scene and hid between houses, officers said.

Police say they were assisted by K-9 Fox and Precinct 6 deputy constables, and were able to find the suspect hiding under a banana tree.

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
