What you need to know before heading to the polls in Texas

What to know before you go:
Know if you're registered to vote
Check your voter status on VoteTexas.org under the link, "Am I Registered."
You have to be registered 30 days before Election Day in order to vote. The last day for voter registration in Texas was Oct. 5.
Don't forget your photo ID or alternative ID allowed by law
There are seven different types of photo identification you can show. If you don't have one, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate.
- Texas driver license
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. military ID card with photograph
- U.S. passport
- U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photo
SEE ALSO: How you can earn $17 an hour by working the polls this election season
Know where to go
Registered and eligible voters may vote at ANY polling location located in the county of residence for most of the state Texas. Whether you are at home, work or out running errands, you will be able to find a polling place near you.
For more information on your county's guidelines and polling locations near you, visit VoteTexas' "Where to Vote" page.
Along with your voter card, you can take written or printed material with you when you vote
However, if you have notes on an electronic device (cell phones, tablets), you won't be able to access them.
If you have special needs, you can be assisted by anyone you choose as you vote
You do not need to give a medical explanation or proof of illness or disability.
You can vote by mail
You'll just need to meet certain qualifications including being at least 65 years old, disabled, in jail but eligible otherwise or you'll be out of the county on Election Day.
Find the application for a ballot by mail on the Texas Secretary of State website.
You can take your absentee ballot to a designated ballot drop-off location
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, you can drop your absentee ballot off at a drop-off box as opposed to sending it in the mail for the 2020 Presidential Election.
Harris County voters can drop off mail-in ballots at Gate 8 at NRG between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with a valid I.D.
Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed each Texas county one ballot drop off location.
No time limit
You can take as long as you want when you vote. The ballot does not time out or expire.
Know your ballot
You can view a sample ballot with contests and candidates.
You can mark your preferences, print the ballot and take it with you. Just make sure no one else can see it.
RELATED: 13 Investigates low voter turnout in Houston-area districts
Here's what NOT to do at the polls:
Don't bring your gun
Even with the passage of open carry laws in the Lone Star State, Texas Penal Code prohibits voters from bringing their firearms into their polling place. The only exemption is if you are a police officer, regardless of whether you are on or off duty.
Don't take a selfie or photo of your ballot
In Texas, cell phones and other devices are banned for use within 100 feet of voting stations. Make sure to turn off all your electronic devices before you go in to vote or leave them in your car. This includes:
- Cell phones
- Cameras
- Tablets
- Laptop computers
- Sound recorders
Don't wear campaign t-shirts
Buttons, T-shirts and other swag with your favorite candidate's name or political party is not only a big no-no when you go to vote, it's actually a crime. A violation of this provision of the Texas Election Code is a Class C misdemeanor!
SEE ALSO: 'Your Voice, Your Vote: Get answers about voting in the 2020 election
Don't try to influence the vote
Under the same provision, it is a violation to participate in any electioneering activities short of the 100-foot distance markers posted outside the polling place. This means handing out literature, posting signs, and expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party.
Don't hang around after your vote is cast
While non-disruptive exit polling is permitted within the 100-foot boundary, election judges have the power to determine whether someone is in violation of the Texas Penal Code's provisions on loitering and breaching the peace.
Don't circulate petitions for your pet causes
You might be tempted to use the flow of voters coming out of your polling place to benefit a cause or candidate in a future election, but you might be found in violation of the election code's loitering provision if you are too close. If you do try to get petition signatures, make sure you are beyond the 100-foot distance markers.
For a better experience on the App, click here to see the story on its own page.