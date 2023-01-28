2026 FIFA World Cup host NRG Stadium under consideration for Copa America 2024 bid

Houston hosted three matches, including a 4-0 Argentina win over the U.S., in 2016's tournament.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're talking about Houston hosting the 2026 World Cup with little mistakes, then you got to be talking about practice.

And in true Allen Iverson form, H-town may actually get some practice hosting the largest international football tournament in the world by once again holding matches of the 2024 Copa America.

A source told ABC13's Adam Winkler that Lone Star Sports and Entertainment and the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority have received initial communication from organizers to consider a bid to host next year. They add that they have started the process of exploring the next steps.

For those unfamiliar, Copa America is a 16-country soccer tournament that features teams from South and North America. Houston hosted three matches during the 2016 tournament, including a semifinal that saw the United States fall to Argentina, 4-0, in front of a crowd of nearly 71,000 people.

What would be new this time, if NRG ends up hosting, is that Houston is armed with the fact it will host matches of the 2026 World Cup, which is being staged not only in the U.S. but also in Mexico and Canada. Additionally, Houston may get the chance to host a match featuring newly-crowned World Cup champions Argentina and star Lionel Messi.

The tournament is scheduled from June 14 through July 13, 2024.

