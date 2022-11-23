Fans watch 2022 matches as excitement builds for Houston to host World Cup in 2026

Houston anticipates hosting the World Cup in 2026 at the NRG Stadium, but in the meantime, fans are gathering at watch parties for the 2022 matches.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee believes the highly anticipated sporting event will be the largest in history.

Houston is one of the cities hosting.

But before that, fans in H-town are watching the 2022 World Cup, and the build-up leading to the big tournament again in four years has already started.

"I'm from the U.S. I (have to) root for the U.S.," Adrian Ortiz, who attended a 2022 World Cup watch party at William Price Distilling on Tuesday, said.

"You know, if you're going to put me on the spot, I'm going to call it like I see it...I'm going for Mexico," said Steven Ramirez, who also attended the watch party.

Fans are getting in on the 2022 World Cup matches.

"It's been amazing," Priscilla Lopez, who also attended the watch party, said. "Even though it was low crowd, I was over here like, 'Yeah! Go, Mexico!'"

The excitement is here, not only for 2022 but the 2026 World Cup as well, when many eyes will be on Houston as a host city.

"Houston is the most diverse city in the country and I think we are equipped for it. We have the facilities for it. We have the infrastructure for it," Ramirez said. "It's going to be nothing but positive and I'm absolutely 100% looking forward to it."

Officials told ABC13, the six matches the city will host within a month, will bring in more than $1 billion to the city.

Bryan Clary, president of William Price Distilling, held the watch party Tuesday, and is looking forward to a bigger watch party in a few years.

"I think it's been great for our business. We're going to go all out in four years, we hope to have a lot of fans come through and a lot of watch parties then as well," Clary said.

Billions of people from around the world will be watching. With tourists coming to Texas, fans hope it's all fun.

"As long as everybody has a good time, and everybody goes home safe, that's all that it should be about," Ortiz said.

No one scored during Tuesday's match between Mexico and Poland, but fans rooting for El Tri are happy to see Hector Herrera on the big stage.

"It brings a lot of recognition to the Dynamo, and it certainly brings a lot of recognition to the Mexico squad," Ramirez said.

William Price Distilling plans to host 2022 watch parties through Dec. 18.